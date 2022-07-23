CONNEAUT LAKE — Professional and amateur bass fishermen plying the waters of Conneaut Lake for fun and prizes raised about $18,000 to benefit the United Way of Western Crawford County.
There were 26 teams competing in Friday’s Bass Classic, which is presented by Channellock Inc. of Meadville and hosted by Bassmasters of Crawford County.
Two-person teams — one professional and one amateur — launched from the Iroquois Boating and Fishing Club dock at 7 a.m. Friday. They were allowed to submit up to eight fish they caught with weigh-in set at 1 p.m. on the club’s lawn.
Cash prizes were awarded to the top five teams in the event based on weight of the bass.
This year marked the 18th edition of the Bass Classic — no tournament was held in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but it returned in 2021.
The money raised is a boost to the local United Way’s funding allocation efforts to its 22 partner non-profit agencies, said Marisa Lines, the United Way’s executive director.
“Over the years (of the tournament), we’ve raised over $285,000, this year we’re about $18,000,” Lines said.
Mark Hughes and Jeffrey Anderson finished as the top team with eight fish weighing a combined 22.46 pounds. They edged out second-place finishers Scott Welker and Kevin Reichel, who combined for eight fish weighing 21.87 pounds.
Rounding out the top five teams were Cory McClenahan and Ryan Williams in third with eight fish at 21.68 pounds; Paul Everett and Dave Wiley, fourth with eight fish at 18.74 pounds; and Steve Hughes and Dane Taylor, fifth with eight fish at 18.14 pounds.
Anglers said they did have a bit of a rough go early Friday due to predawn rains.
“We were in a bad way in the morning,” Everett said of the fishing. He and Wiley cruised up and back Conneaut Lake “before we dumbed into them.”
“I had four spots I wanted to fish,” Welker said. “Things finally turned for us at mid-morning.”
“Un-uh,” Welker said when ask by a reporter if he’d say where his four spots to fish Conneaut Lake were located on the lake. “A fisherman never gives up his secrets.”
