Billing it as a “barn raising,” a Meadville school welcomed more than 100 former students, family members and other volunteers to the assembly of a new timber-framed outdoor classroom on Saturday.
Students at The Learning Center K-8 School won’t begin using the classroom until September, but this weekend they were helping to put it together — as art of the preparation, they shaped approximately 125 wooden pegs to help hold the structure together and many were on hand to pound them into place.
Youngsters attending the school located across from French Creek on Terrace Street Extension had already helped to fell a birch tree and remove it from the surrounding woods with ropes and pulleys, so hammering the pegs proved little challenge.
“This project is absolutely perfect for this school,” Dana Yeager, the school’s educational director, told the crowd of volunteers that gathered inside to escape the morning’s steady rain before the ceremonial first peg. “This project integrates art and science and it creates an opportunity that is engaging, hands-on and authentic for our Learning Center community. We are so excited about this.”
The enthusiasm was evident as family members signed waivers, grabbed hard hats and then stood in line for a chance to lift heavy timbers or assist with the ropes used to guide into place the four “bents” that make up the classroom’s main structural components.
The post-and-beam assemblies were put together on the floor of the classroom, then raised into standing position, with about a dozen people lifting by hand and about another two dozen pulling a rope that led, first, to a pulley high above in a nearby tree and from there down to the each successive bent.
The classroom was designed, and the assembly process was led by, David Yasenchak of Cambridge Springs-based David Yasenchak Timber Framing & Design.
The project was the result of nearly more than two years of proposals, planning and construction and was funded by a $108,600 grant from Green Mountain Energy Sun Club. Green Mountain Energy is a Houston-based energy company that has been supplying energy from renewable sources for more than 25 years. Sun Club, the company’s nonprofit, support sustainable projects in a variety of forms.
Program Manager Johnny Richardson, who attended the Saturday classroom-raising event, said that in recent years Sun Club has intentionally thought in broader terms about the forms that sustainability can take. One result is the Learning Center project, the first outdoor, sustainably-sourced classroom that the organization has funded. The point of such efforts, Richardson said, is to enable Green Mountain to give back to the communities it serves.
“Electricity in not a tangible thing,” Richardson said, “and these projects help make the sustainability message tangible.”
Looking at the crowd waiting to head out into the rain, he added, “It also is more impactful — you can see how it inspires everyone in the community to rally around and get together.”
Learning Center teacher Chris Glenn and former teacher Simon Camp led the grant-proposal process that enabled construction of the classroom, and both were on hand Saturday.
Seeing the wooden skeleton of the classroom begin to take shape over the edge of the ravine where students participate in forest school, Glenn described the experience as “tremendous.”
“It’s absolutely fulfilling. My heart is just really — I feel it, you know?” Glenn said. “This project has the spirit of the school — the spirit of community and the spirit of collaboration.
