FRENCH CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mercer County — Dozens of farm animals were lost in an early Friday morning barn fire in northeastern Mercer County, Ryan Sekerski, assistant chief of Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department, said.
The cause of the 12:20 a.m. fire was linked to a heat lamp inside the barn, Sekerski said.
“There was a heat lamp being used to keep turkey eggs warm and it lighted straw around the eggs,” Sekerski said.
The fire was at the Kimmi Hopkins residence, 4927 Sandy Lake Road, south of Milledgeville in French Creek Township, Mercer County. The fire scene was about 5 miles south of the borough of Cochranton.
The barn, measuring about 35 feet by 40 feet, had multiple stalls and pens inside, Sekerski said. It was a one-story wooden building with a loft and a metal roof, he said.
“A neighbor spotted it and told her the barn was on fire,” Sekerski said. “She tried to get the animals out, but the fire was just too much.”
Lost in the blaze were five cows, three guineafowl, 40 chickens, five turkeys, one pig, two ducks and a rabbit, Sekerski said.
Hopkins had insurance on the barn and its contents, Sekerski said. He said the animals, barn and associated equipment in the barn were an estimated loss of $125,000, based on the insurance coverage.
Firemen were able to save another barn — only about 25 feet away — that was full of horses, Sekerski said. The second barn was a concern due to its construction, a wooden sided building with a canvass covered hoop-style roof, he said.
“The wind was blowing so we were concerned about embers blowing over,” he said.
Road conditions to the fire at the time of the call were treacherous due to the sleet and snow, he said.
There were no injuries to any firemen, he said.
Cochranton was assisted at the scene by the Utica, Stoneboro, Sandy Lake, Greenwood, Vernon Central, West Mead 1 and West Mead 2 volunteer fire departments.