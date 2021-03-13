Benjamin Bargar has announced his candidacy for a seat on Crawford Central Board.
He has cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican ballots for the May 18 primary election.
Bargar cites a declining focus on student and community care, poorly funded extracurricular activities, and civic duty to protect teachers’ pay and rights, as his reasons for entering the race.
"It’s difficult to have to say this in a public forum, but our school district has, sadly, been wrought with apathy and mis-care," Bargar said. "This is not a new development, either."
A Meadville native and long-time resident, Bargar said he hopes to bring a true sense of responsibility to the position. He is the financial director for Meadville Council on the Arts.
Bargar said the responsibilities of a school director are twofold.
"First and foremost, a director is to advocate for an excellent public school education," he said. "This includes auditing and modernizing our curricula and building a better communication system between the administration, teachers, parents and students.
"Secondly, a school board director is to be a responsible steward of public funds," he said. "I hold a degree in accounting as well as in business administration. My work on the board of directors of Meadville Council on the Arts has prepared me well to effectively manage decisions regarding public funds."