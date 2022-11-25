A team of physicians and staff from the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute (YGBOI) gathered at Seton Catholic School recently to compete against the elementary, middle school, junior varsity and varsity Lady Bulldog teams.
The game was set to raise awareness for lung cancer screenings during Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
All proceeds from the event went to support the Benevolent Funds at the institute.
In front of a full house, the older, more experienced team from YGBOI put on a great show. However, they ultimately fell short to the younger, more polished Meadville Bulldogs by a score of 52-46, organizers said.
Regarding the importance of lung cancer screenings, Brian J. Karlovits, D.O., said, “The goal is to encourage everyone to take a few minutes to review what is known so far about lung cancer, and possibly learn something new about the disease. Lung cancer is the number one cause of death for men and women. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022 an estimated 236,740 new lung cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and 130,180 will die as a result of this disease, more than breast, prostate and colon cancer combined.
“If you are 50 years and older and currently smoke or formerly smoked, discuss lung cancer screening with your doctor. Screening can lead to early diagnosis and increase cure,” added Karlovits, who is chief of oncology services and a radiation oncologist at the institute.
• More information: Visit cancer.org.
