CONNEAUT LAKE — Bill Eldridge, chairman of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, says the group continues to support the operation of the Barbara J Paddlewheel Cruise Ship.
Public cruises are scheduled on Saturdays and Sunday, one cruise each day at 1 p.m.
Fares are $15 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 16, and no charge for kids under 6. Payment is made as passengers board the boat.
There are no advance reservations or tickets for the summer public cruise season. Each cruise offers a scenic tour around the lake, with historical narration included, and takes approximately 90 minutes.
Food and beverages are not provided, but guests may take their own.
It is recommended guests arrive at the dock 15 minutes before departure.
Private charter bookings are available by calling (814) 382-RIDE.
In other news at last week’s Conneaut Lake Borough Council meeting, Dick Holabaugh, president of council, paid tribute to John Chuey, who died recently.
Chuey was the father of council member John Chuey.
Holabaugh extended condolences on behalf of council members.
