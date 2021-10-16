Donald "Don" L. Jannot, age 77, of Harmonsburg, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center. He was born in Meadville, PA on May 12, 1944 to the late Leroy and Marian (Minnis) Jannot. He married Sandra L. Bodisch. She survives. Don served in the United S…