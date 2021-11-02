It isn't up to Judge Jeffery Deller of U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Western Pennsylvania to decide if the purchase agreement of Conneaut Lake Park may have been violated.
"I don't have jurisdiction over this matter," Deller ruled Tuesday at a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing held via Zoom. The Meadville Tribune was the only media to attend Tuesday's hearing.
"Nothing falls within my jurisdiction where I could enter an order that would affect the (bankruptcy) estate," Deller ruled.
Instead, Deller suggested all parties work together to improve communication — and create less friction between the residents and home owners with Conneaut Lake Park and Keldon Holdings LLC, the new owner of the amusement park.
In March, Keldon bought the amusement park — including grounds, amusement rides, water park and other assets — from Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park for $1.2 million at a public proceeding in U.S. Bankruptcy Court before Deller.
Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park is the nonprofit corporation that oversaw the amusement park’s operations. Trustees filed for federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2014 to reorganize its debts and needed U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval for any sale.
See Wednesday's edition of The Meadville Tribune for additional details