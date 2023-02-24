Cannon’s Chophouse restaurant’s parent firm can use its cash collateral to continue operating while it reorganizes its debts under Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection.
On Tuesday, Judge Carlota Böhm of U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Western Pennsylvania approved T.G. Holdings LLC motions to use its cash to continue operations as well as motions to pay pre-bankruptcy filing employee wages, taxes and benefits.
The court also granted a motion to give T.G. Holdings LLC until March 3 to file all lists, schedules and statement of financial affairs with the court as required. Those items had been due Wednesday.
T.G. Holdings LLC, which operates Cannon’s Chophouse on Market Street in Meadville, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 8.
