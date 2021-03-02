Conneaut Lake Park is moving out of bankruptcy and into new private ownership.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Western Pennsylvania has approved Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park’s sale of the amusement park and its assets to Keldon Holdings LLC for $1.2 million.
Court approval of the sale requires continued public access to the park’s property. Certain parts of the property have restrictions requiring it to be open for use by the general public.
Assets of the park sold include the amusement park and its rides, water park, beach area, Hotel Conneaut, Camperland campground and active leases on assets.
The deal is expected to close possibly as soon as the end of this week, Jeanne Lofgren, an attorney for Trustees told Judge Jeffery Deller this morning.
Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park is the nonprofit corporation that oversees amusement park operations. It filed for federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2014. Bankruptcy court rules required court approval for the sale of any assets.
In January, Trustees filed a motion with the court to auction off the park’s assets for at least $1.2 million. Keldon, based in Narbeth outside of Philadelphia had approached Trustees in December about a purchase of the amusement park and its assets.
Trustees’ auction plan filed with the court required a minimum bid of $1.2 million with Keldon Holdings LLC listed as a qualified stalking-horse bidder.
A stalking-horse bid is an initial bid on the assets of a bankrupt company. The stalking-horse bidder sets the minimum bid.
However, no other qualified bids were submitted to bankruptcy court by a 4 p.m. deadline on Feb. 19, leaving Keldon as the purchaser.
