As of Monday, adjudication of ballots with write-in votes had been completed for all precinct-cast ballots as well as all mail-in and absentee ballots from the May primary, according to the Crawford County Board of Elections.
The board completed adjudication of a total of 35 mail-in and absentee ballots that had to be counted manually, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the board. Those ballots could not be counted by scanning machines due to various issues such as stains on the ballot or torn timing marks.
Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
In addition, 93 ballots were rejected by the board for various reasons, Soff said.
There were 33 “naked” mail-in and absentee ballots — ballots that were not inside the secrecy envelope as required.
Another 59 mail-in and absentee ballots were rejected as they were received after the 8 p.m. May 17 deadline. Those ballots were delivered by the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, according to Soff.
One other ballot was rejected by the board as its outside delivery envelope was not signed or dated as required.
There are another 21 ballots awaiting rulings — 16 with no date and five with an incomplete date or incorrect date. Soff said the board is awaiting direction from the Pennsylvania Department of State on how to handle those ballots. The department oversees elections.
The board will make rulings on a total of 55 provisional ballots cast at the county’s 68 precincts in the May primary.
In Pennsylvania, a provisional ballot is a paper ballot used at a polling precinct when there is a question regarding a voter’s eligibility to vote. A person votes by provisional ballot, but the county board of elections determines whether it can be counted.
