A ballot printing error in the race for PENNCREST School Board was discovered Monday in Venango County and has been corrected, though it doesn't affect any voting precincts in Crawford County.
There are 19 voting precincts that vote for members of PENNCREST School Board — 18 in Crawford County and one in Venango County.
The incorrect ballot was for the lone Venango County precinct — Plum Township.
All 18 precincts in Crawford County list the correct candidate list of Theresa Jean Croll, Mathew A. Vogt, Robert Gulick, Bryan Lynch and Robert H. Johnston Jr., according to the Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services
However, the Plum Township ballot incorrectly listed Ronald Charles Kope as a candidate instead of Gulick. Kope was a candidate in the May primary, but lost.
Sabrina Backer, Venango County's director of elections, said the error on the Plum Township ballot was discovered Monday with the ballot corrected on Venango County voting machines for the upcoming election.
A total of 40 mail-in and absentee ballots with the incorrect names were sent to Plum Township voters before the error was discovered, Backer said. There have been 14 of the incorrect ballots returned so far, but they will be voided.
Backer said corrected mail-in and absentee ballots have been sent to those same 40 Plum Township voters along with a letter explaining the error.
