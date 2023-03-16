Ballot positions for the May 16 primary were drawn publicly Wednesday at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
Below are ballot positions for various offices that have contested races in the upcoming election.
Not all races are listed here by The Meadville Tribune as some offices only have the minimum number of candidates or less for the Democratic or Republican nominations available for that particular office.
Additionally, the candidate list by the Office of Elections and Voter Services is unofficial pending the outcome of any objections to a particular candidate’s petition. Also, candidates who have filed nomination petitions have until March 22 to withdraw their candidacy if they choose.
A full unofficial list of candidates is available by visiting crawfordcountypa.net/VoterServices.
The unofficial ballot order for selected offices:
• Commissioner (Republican, vote for not more than two) — Brenda Braden, Roger L. Schlosser, Scott T. Schell, Eric Henry and Todd Siple.
• Coroner (Republican, vote for one) — Eric Coston, Aimee C. Spitzer and Toni Longo.
• Auditor (Republican, vote for not more than two) — Renee Kiser, Stacey A. Holzer, Kelsey Zimmerman and Joshua Manuel.
• Prothonotary (Republican, vote for one) — Roan Hunter and Emmy Arnett.
• Conneaut School District Region 2 (Democratic, vote for one) — Edward Williamson and Travis Crytzer; (Republican, vote for one) — Williamson and Crytzer.
• Conneaut School District Region 3 (Republican, vote for not more than two) — Steven E. Nader, Brooke Leuthold and G.W. Hall.
• Crawford Central School District (Democratic, vote for not more than five; four-year term) — Dave Biggs, Kevin G. Merritt, Bonnie Murphy, Lisa Whitenack, Wallace G. Mason II, Monica Hargenrater, Ed Devore, Benjamin Bargar, Shanna Hodgson, Delwood J. Smith, Bryan J. Miller, Michael Cain, Robert S. Conley, Jeff Rose and Ron Irwin.
• Crawford Central School District (Republican, vote for not more than five; four-year term) — Monica Hargenrater, Shanna Hodgson, Jeff Rose, Michael Cain, Dave Biggs, Bryan J. Miller, Wallace G. Mason II, Ron Irwin, Lisa Whitenack, Ed Devore, Kevin G. Merritt and Delwood J. Smith.
• Crawford Central School District (Democratic, vote for one; two-year term) — Tammy Silvis and Melissa Burnett; (Republican, vote for one; two-year term) — Melissa Burnett and Tammy Silvis.
• PENNCREST School District (Democratic, vote for not more than five; four-year term) — Allison Beers, Eli Skelton, Randy Styborski, Michael Chausse, Nerissa Galt, Ryan Benek, Scott Stallings, James W. Rankin, Brian E. Custard, Amber Tyson-Wright, Tiffany A. Donor and David McWright.
• PENNCREST School District (Republican, vote for not more than five; four-year term) — Allison Beers, Michael Chausse, Brian E. Custard, Nerissa Galt, James W. Rankin, Tiffany A. Donor, Scott Stallings, Ryan Benek, Randy Styborski, Amber Tyson-Wright, Alan Hornstein, David McWright and Eli Skelton.
• PENNCREST School District (Democratic, vote for not more than two; two-year term) — Luigi DeFrancesco, Timothy J. Brown and David Valesky.
• PENNCREST School District (Republican, vote for not more than two: two-year term) — Luigi DeFrancesco, David Valesky and Timothy J. Brown.
• Conneaut Township supervisor (Republican, vote for one; six-year term) — Jeffery L. Phillips and Joshua H. Fusco.
• Hayfield Township supervisor (Republican, vote for one; six-year term) — Cody S. Lippert and Andrew McClymonds.
• Rockdale Township supervisor (Republican, vote for one; six-year term) — Joseph F. Maffeo and Josh Boylan
• Spring Township supervisor (Republican, vote for one; six-year term) — Thomas (TJ) Godwin and Dane Bowen.
• Vernon Township supervisor (Republican, vote for not more than two; six-year term) — Greg Smith, John Karns, Robert Scott Davis, Chad Kaltenbaugh, Gary R. Wagner and John Fuller.
• Wayne Township supervisor (Republican, vote for one; six-year term) — Lyle Dodds and Ronald Seely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.