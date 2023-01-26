HARRISBURG — Lawmakers warned of a tight turnaround ahead of the upcoming spring primary election to adopt proposed ballot questions to amend Pennsylvania’s constitution.
That deadline is about to be blown.
The Pennsylvania Department of State says the state House would have to adopt proposals no later than Friday in order to meet constitutionally required legal advertisements ahead of the May 16 election. The House isn’t in session, having been effectively recessed since Jan. 9. They’re not scheduled to return for a voting session until Feb. 27.
Democrats and Republicans are at loggerheads about operating rules for the new two-year legislative session.
They’re also at an impasse concerning not just the content but also the process to pass three proposed amendments: requiring all voters to show ID at all elections, removing the governor’s veto from the legislative process to disapprove of executive agency regulations, and opening a special two-year window for survivors of childhood sex abuse to file civil claims in court beyond the expiration of the statute of limitations.
Had the deadline been met, each question would have been separately presented to Pennsylvania’s electorate in May to ultimately decide whether or not to ratify the state constitution.
That will likely have to wait until November, at the very earliest.
“No matter what, every legislative session there’s a way that the waters get muddied for survivors,” said Shaun Dougherty, president of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.
The cost for survivors, Dougherty said, is continued mental instability. The continued delay could cost some their lives. He said today’s children are at risk, too, as a new civil window would lead to alleged predators, many unknown, being identified in court.
“I’m fairly confident that success will come this year,” Dougherty said.
The amendment for abuse survivors was slated for the primary in 2021 but the Department of State failed to properly advertise the measure, causing lawmakers to restart a process that must span two consecutive legislative sessions.
Caucus leaders from both parties, along with former Gov. Tom Wolf, promised last summer to prioritize the issue. Wolf called a special session earlier this month to address the issue; however, Republican leadership in the House and Senate balked at the need, saying it could be accomplished in regular session.
Senate Republicans advanced a measure containing the proposal this month. However, they amended it to add the other two proposals that Democrats strongly oppose. Democrats and House Speaker Mark Rozzi have said the ballot question to aid abuse survivors should have been presented and adopted as a standalone measure.
With the House in recess by Rozzi’s order until late February, Republicans launched an effort to call members back to Harrisburg for voting sessions. All but one Republican, 100 out of 101, signed an order for the House’s chief clerk to set session days this week and vote on the amendment package.
Without the signature of Rep. Thomas Mehaffie of Dauphin County, the effort fell short, according to Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Lawrence/Butler. He and others like Rep. David Rowe, R-Union/Snyder, criticized Mehaffie and House Democrats for failing to resume the session.
“I reached out to many Democrats and asked them to do the right thing. Unfortunately, the Democrats as well as (Mehaffie) aren’t interested in doing the job we’re asked to do,” Bernstine said.
Nicole Reigelman, spokesperson for the House Democratic Caucus, accuses Republicans of grandstanding in Harrisburg while Democrats work in their districts to set up district offices, train staff, and meet with local stakeholders and constituents.
“Republicans ran the House for 12 years, with little to show for it. House Democrats believe in doing things the right way, including taking measures to ensure the House operates fairly for the next 23 months, but when our leaders sought to negotiate House rules and work in special sessions to help the survivors of child sex abuse, Republicans declined,” Reigelman said.
Marci Hamilton, founder and CEO of CHILD USA, an interdisciplinary think tank focused on children’s civil rights, said the Senate’s choice to marry the three proposed constitutional amendments treated victims like “second-class citizens,” a group manipulated for political gain.
However, she said she expects the Legislature to move the amendment meant to aid abuse survivors this year.
“The politics, in the end, will not block their access to justice,” said Hamilton, a national expert on child sex abuse. “But, every one of them should be calling their representatives regardless of which party they belong to and complain about being subjected to ugly politics.”
