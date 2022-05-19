The Crawford County Board of Elections has begun public adjudication of ballots for write-in votes from Tuesday's primary election.
Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
The public adjudication of ballots cast in person at precincts began Wednesday in the Assembly Room at Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
Adjudication resumes today following the county commissioners public work session at 9:30 a.m.
Adjudication of write-in votes on mail-in and absentee ballots will be done following completion of the precinct cast ballots, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Once adjudication is completed, then official tabulation of votes will begin.
