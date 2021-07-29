Mark McGinty grew up on the basketball court at Huidekoper Park, and he wasn’t alone in doing so.
“Friday nights and all day Saturday, that was the place to go play basketball,” the 52-year-old McGinty said this week inside the Downtown Y, where he is now the youth basketball coordinator. “People were barbecuing up in the pavilion and it had more of a family atmosphere than what I think it does now. Plus, everybody was there to play basketball. It was a good place to congregate.”
McGinty would hop on his bicycle and ride downhill from near Allegheny College and spend much of the day at the park on Saturdays.
“I wasn’t all that great, so I might have played one or two games, but when you got on the court you felt like a king — because you were on Huidekoper’s main court playing basketball,” McGinty recalled. “Growing up, playing outside and learning how to play basketball — it was one of the best times of my life, and it was at Huidekoper.”
Weeding the tennis courts
Today, things aren’t bouncing at the park — located on Williamson Road near the intersection with Grove and Poplar streets — like they used to.
When volunteers led by McGinty and others from the Meadville Family YMCA showed up for a cleanup event last month, the height of the weeds growing from cracks in the tennis courts provided clear evidence that the park sees less traffic than in the past. The weeds were higher on one tennis court than the other and only one of the courts has a net, though it’s not one that would qualify for use in tournament play. Even so, McGinty said, the group spent close to an hour pulling weeds on the courts.
On the asphalt basketball court, where two of six backboards hang at a jaunty, if nonregulation angle, the faded striping resembles the lane markings on city streets: Here and there are hints of a more vibrant past, but the lines offer only a vague notion of what’s considered out of bounds today.
The Y and the city of Meadville, in an effort to restore the park’s vitality, are hard at work outlining a new vision of what a future Huidekoper can be. The pace of the effort ticked up noticeably last month when, in addition to the cleanup effort that drew dozens of volunteers to weed, clear leaves and debris, and generally spruce up the facility, Y officials presented a proposal for park improvements to Meadville City Council. The well-received plan estimated that repaving the parking lot, resurfacing the basketball court, replacing backboards and rims, supplying equipment and storage sheds for a variety of court sports and other enhancements would cost $76,000.
City officials responded by saying, essentially, that not only did they like the idea, but plans were already in the works for an even larger-scale rehabilitation of Huidekoper than the Y had envisioned.
Improvement efforts: Time and money
The cooperative Huidekoper rehab effort continues in the coming days with two events.
On Saturday, a 3-on-3 “Hoop for the Koop” basketball tournament will take place at Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) with all proceeds benefiting Huidekoper renovations. Registration is $75 per team or $25 for single players, and McGinty expects about 30 teams to participate. He’s hoping for a raucous atmosphere by the time of the championship game, which is expected to take place around 5 p.m.
On Monday, the city will hold a meeting at the Huidekoper pavilion to solicit public input on what residents would like to see in a renovated park. While the atmosphere may be more subdued than at “Hoop for the Koop,” Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson hopes the community enthusiasm stoked by the Y’s efforts will similarly result in a large turnout.
“It’s exciting. There’s a lot of energy out there for this park and we’d really like to harness that,” Johnson said this week. “We want to have as much input as possible to make sure we build what people want.”
If some of that energy takes the form of donations at "Hoop for the Koop," that wouldn’t hurt the park rehab effort either. Johnson expects the project to be more extensive than the rebuild of H.P. Way Park several years ago, which cost $414,000.
“It will be every bit of that, probably about $500,000,” he said. “It could be more.”
If the city needs money for the project, residents will likely need patience. Johnson outlined a tentative timeline in which plans are finalized this year and a grant application submitted next year. If the application is successful, bids for the project could be solicited late next year and construction could take place in 2023 or 2024.
As for funding, the city has already earmarked $163,000 in federal grant funding for low- to moderate-income areas and plans to seek a state grant that would cover 50 percent of the total project. Depending on the ultimate cost, the cash-strapped city might still be left searching for significant additional funding.
The Y’s 3-on-3 competition this weekend aims to address at least part of that potential shortfall.
The fact that a basketball tournament to benefit a park known for its basketball court is being held at a recreation complex that does not have any basketball courts is another indication of the present state of the Huidekoper playing surface.
But as of this week, the MARC does have three regulation-size half courts. Even better, the new courts are inside, where weather won’t be a factor, basketball having pushed hockey out of the ice rink, at least during the hottest part of the year.
“For the summer, we’ve put down some courts,” said Aaron Rekich, executive director of the facility where organizers this week have been making sure the three-point lines measure up to expectations. “We’re hoping to give basketball more prominence and work with the Y on not just basketball, but helping the parks in the process.”
The same but better
Huidekoper tops the list of parks to be helped. For McGinty, it’s a chance to improve a place that once improved him.
When he returned to Meadville in 2019 after an absence of 30 years, he went back to the “Koop” and discovered that, much like McGinty himself, the park hadn’t changed a bit — except that both had aged three decades, and the wear and tear was plain to see. But while McGinty’s knees had been surgically repaired even as the tuft of hair on his chin had faded to gray, the park was showing its age in more problematic ways.
Looking at the bowl-like depressions where fence posts met the asphalt just a few feet from one hoop, McGinty said, “That’s an ankle injury waiting to happen — and so’s that.”
Fifteen feet away, a crack in the asphalt ran roughly parallel to the free throw line, adding to the degree of difficulty facing anyone hoping to drive the lane during the Monday evening pickup games McGinty has organized in recent months.
Imagining a transformed park and the role it might play for nearby residents, McGinty smiled.
“It won’t be the same Huidekoper, I don’t think,” he said, “but it’ll still have the same heart.”
You can go
The “Hoop for the Koop” 3-on-3 basketball tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and is expected to continue until approximately 5 p.m., with food and nonfood vendors present throughout the day. Registration continues through today. Teams can register for $75, single players for $25. Admission for spectators is free, but donations are welcome. All proceeds from the event will benefit rehabilitation efforts at Huidekoper Park. For more information or to register, visit meadvilleymca.org or call Mark McGinty at (814) 336-2196.
A public meeting to discuss rehabilitation plans for Huidekoper Park will take place Monday at 6 p.m. under the park pavilion. City officials will use recommendations from residents to craft a park renovation proposal that will be unveiled for public comment later this year.