This summer, the landscape at the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum at Mount Hope is changing and the public is welcome to enjoy the improvements.
Through sponsorships by several local individuals, Marquette Savings Bank, and grants from the Act 13 program and the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, the museum is gaining Victorian benches, a gazebo and other period accessories that will add a more parklike atmosphere to the 3-plus acres of grounds and gardens.
“The museum has long been a gathering place for the community and is a nationally significant icon inside and out,” said Josh Sherretts, executive director of the Crawford County Historical Society, which owns and manages the property. “It’s often a museum on acres of underutilized grounds, however, which is something we would like to see changed.”
The lawn and gardens at the museum currently include a pond, known since the late 19th century as “Little Conneaut Lake,” as well as sandstone walls and steps, a century-old sundial and other period features. Additionally, several of the trees and other landscaping items were collected on trips by former owner, William Reynolds, to Europe. Two copper beeches from Holland, for example, have been green (or burgundy) landmarks on the property for well over a century.
“The museum’s grounds are a time capsule into the Victorian Era and contain an international collection of plants and hardscaping,” Sherretts said.
When asked what future additions the museum’s grounds might see, Sherretts outlined a plan for continued improvement and community involvement.
“The gazebo (inspired by one in the same location in the 1890s) and planting a host of spring bulbs are started and in progress. We are looking at eventually adding kitchen gardens, a small orchard (on the plateau by the Mosier Office), and other additions to turn the grounds into a full botanical garden and arboretum,” said Sherretts. “Our goal is to bring a full public garden and outdoor classroom to the people of Crawford County, but community sponsorships, volunteers, and local buy-in are needed for the success of a project like this.”
The Meadville Garden Club, interns and volunteers have assisted the society in upkeep throughout the years, but a project this size needs all the help it can get.
Sherretts encourages businesses or individuals who would like to contribute to or participate in this project to reach out to the society.
The public is welcome to utilize the grounds for walks, picnics and other activities throughout the season.
The grounds of the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum at Mount Hope are open from dawn to dusk daily while the museum is open seasonally, roughly from Memorial Day through Labor Day (and for special events).
• More information: Call (814) 724-6080 or email Sherretts at jsherretts@crawfordhistorical.org.