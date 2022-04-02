LINESVILLE — A borough bakery got a “Big” response Friday when its social media post touted a visit by an Oscar-winning actor more closely associated with “Philadelphia” than the western part of the state.
“Golly, look who came in for a visit: Tom Hanks!” read the caption for a photo posted to the Twin Pies page on Facebook. “Tom was in town to visit the Spillway and came in to check out our pies but mainly the… coffee machine. He is filming in Pittsburgh, ‘A Man Named Otto,’ and the role needs him to be able to use an espresso machine.”
Hanks’ face had been added to the digitally manipulated photograph in what has become an April Fools’ Day tradition for the pie shop. In 2020, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the featured celebrity visitor in the prank posting while last year it was Mike Wolfe, star of the History Channel’s “American Pickers,” according to Chris Hamilton, who manages social media for the family-owned eatery from his home in Rochester, New York.
“It was a nice surprise to see how much fun people were having with the post,” Hamilton said Friday, “and I plan to do this every year.”
Hamilton said the photo resulted in several calls to the shop, where his mother-in-law, head pie maker and co-owner Tammy Bell, explained, “Haha, sorry, no it was an April Fools’ post.”
The online impact was more significant. Less than 10 hours after it was posted, the photo had drawn more than 800 likes, provoked more than 125 comments and been shared more than 200 times on the bakery’s page and in a Linesville-based group where Hamilton had shared it.
The comments seemed to suggest that many viewers had taken the post seriously, at least at first, while others mentioned the April 1 posting date. Some made the link to the shop’s April 1 postings over the previous two years.
“This is so awesome,” one commenter said. When another pointed out the April Fools’ Day connection, the same commenter added, “Oh yes, I saw … fell hard for that one.”
As is often the case, not everyone was happy to have been fooled.
When one commenter pointed out the photo was a repeat of previous pranks — “same thing, different year,” — Hamilton replied with a wide-eyed emoji, “You really think someone would do that? Just go on the internet and make things up?”
The original commenter replied back, “Yes, because I shared it last year and felt like an (expletive) after I found out it was a joke.”
Hamilton said the choice of celebrities for the pranks was based on potential connections to the area. Roethlisberger played in Pittsburgh, of course, and was rumored to have a home in Conneaut Lake, Hamilton said, while Wolfe was traveling the northeast for his show at the time of last year’s post. Hanks, meanwhile, made headlines twice in the past 10 days in the Pittsburgh area when he joined one wedding photoshoot and then officiated at another wedding a few days later.
It’s easy to imagine well-known figures showing up in western Crawford County, according to Hamilton.
“It won’t be surprising if one day that’d be a reality,” he said. “Pymatuning and Conneaut Lake are wonderful hidden gems.”
If they visit Twin Pies, however, it could be a case of the pie shop that cried “Hanks.”
“It’d be quite a shock if they did show up,” Hamilton joked. “No one will believe us then.”