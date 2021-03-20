Joseph J. Baiera is seeking election to a full six-year term on the Vernon Township Board of Supervisors.
Baiera is seeking a Republican Party nomination in the May primary election.
Baiera, a life-long resident of Vernon Township, said he has been honored to serve as a township supervisor for the past four years.
"These past four years have been wonderful and I am certainly better for the experience," Baiera said. Baiera also credited the work of township staff and fellow supervisors "without their efforts, our success would be impossible."
"I believe that our board operates effectively because we are accessible and communicate well both with the public and among the board itself," he said. "We collectively take our civic obligations to heart and have, therefore, always tried to take action with the benefit of the greater good in mind."
The diverse backgrounds of each of the board members bring unique talents and skills to the position of supervisor, he said.
"I believe that we have a very solid chemistry among us and will continue to make decisions with both logic and sound judgment," he said. "We have been able to perform our duties well with mutual respect and teamwork."