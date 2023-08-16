Barb Newcamp wasn’t dying to get in, exactly, but she was certainly eager to be first in line.
So when Greendale Cemetery on Randolph Street recently began selling lots in its new green burial section, Newcamp and her husband, George Stabile, bought the first two and selected spots near a newly installed stone bench that overlook a quiet wooded area near the historic graveyard’s northern end.
“I’m all ready now,” Newcamp said, laughing. “Not right this moment, of course, but it makes me feel good to know that I have a place I really believe in.”
Green or natural burial is new to Crawford County and is still relatively rare in western Pennsylvania. In addition to Greendale, which began selling green burial lots last month, such options can be found in Sharon and Pittsburgh.
Newcamp and Stabile were not the only ones interested in choosing their environmentally friendly resting places, according to Patrick Groover, Greendale’s superintendent since 2021.
“We’ve sold a few more since then,” he said, “and I’ve gotten plenty of emails from people asking about it. It’s looking really good.”
Greendale has designated about 3 acres for green burials, Groover said. So far, about half that area has been laid out for about 600 gravesites with room for about 600 more in the future.
In addition to spaces for Newcamp and Stabile, ones have been designated for another couple at the southern end of the small grassy clearing, near where work has begun on a flower garden featuring native plants that will add to the “sanctuary” feeling Groover hopes to achieve. Elsewhere in the clearing, small round markers can be seen designating other future gravesites.
Burial is green, according to the Greendale website, when bodies are interred “in a manner that does not inhibit decomposition.”
As a result, Groover said, the underground concrete or metal vaults that protect most modern graves won’t be allowed in the newest section at Greendale. Caskets with metal parts or synthetic paints and glues won’t be permitted either: Caskets — or simple burial shrouds — must be completely biodegradable, much like the body being buried itself.
“It’s an environmentally friendly way to bury,” Groover said. “You kind of get put back to earth, you could say.”
Lots in the green section will be slightly smaller that traditional ones — 4-by-8 feet instead of 4-by-10 — and a bit more expensive — $1,000 compared to $500 for a traditional lot. The cost of burial adds another $1,000 for both green and traditional burials. Smaller 2-by-2-foot lots that cost $500 are also available for cremated remains.
Groover said the higher cost for the green lots is due to the need for longer periods of maintenance. Without an underground vault, the green graves are expected to experience sinking for some time.
During a tour of the new section Tuesday, Groover looked south toward the cemetery’s entrance. Many of the 19th-century graves located there, which did not employ vaults, are still slowly sinking today, he said.
Other differences in the new section include prohibitions on artificial flowers and other non-natural memorials, according to Groover. Only flat, ground-level granite markers will be allowed. Even with a few acres allotted to green burials, Greendale should have plenty of room to accommodate those who prefer mainstream burial.
“The cemetery has about 150 years left,” Groover said, “based on the rate of how many we’re burying per year.”
It won’t be everyone’s choice, but Ryan Warren said people like options and offering a green burial option makes sense. Warren, owner of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. on Chestnut Street, has been offering green burial for several years, but has not yet had anyone take advantage of it.
“I think it’s going to be more viable as people become aware,” he said. “Probably in the next 10 to 15 years, it will be much more popular.”
With green burials, the funeral experience of friends and family of the deceased can be very similar to what most people are used to, according to Warren. Non-toxic alternatives to the usual embalming chemicals are available and viewings can be held as with non-green burials.
“You can still do a traditional viewing for family and friends,” Warren said. “The preparation for viewing is a little different, but they make fluids and chemicals for that reason.”
It’s also possible to go without embalming of any sort, Warren said, but doing so requires refrigeration and likely isn’t feasible in the Meadville area.
State law does not require embalming, but does require that a body be either embalmed, refrigerated, or placed in a sealed container within 24 hours of death.
Green burial services from a funeral home could be less expensive than mainstream burial, according to Warren, but much of the expense is related to choices involving viewings and other elements that will largely remain the same.
Newcamp was optimistic about the possibility of changing what people think of when it comes to traditional burials.
“This is not a new thing — 125 years ago, we all were going that way,” she said.
The topic has been important to Newcamp for years — important enough that she and Sue Mallick of Conneaut Lake launched a series of “Death Cafes” in 2017 to encourage discussions about the experience that many find an awkward topic. The freeform discussions have continued on an occasional basis, with the next one planned for this fall.
“I don’t think we’re going to not have traditional burials,” Newcamp said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of people, once they’re educated about it and know it’s here, that will be interested.”
While some things will be different in the cemetery’s newest section, other elements will remain consistent: Near the edge of the entrance to the clearing, a small, recently planted rhododendron bush stood on one side, an azalea on the other.
Imagining the scene in the not-too-distant future, Newcamp was confident she had chosen the right path.
“It will be just a beautiful little green oasis,” she said.
