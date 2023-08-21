WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Clarence Martin had the best seat in the house for the start of every harness race at the Crawford County Fair this weekend.
His view of the finishes was less spectacular, but as the starting judge, that’s something he can live with.
Seated in the back of a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis, his head poking through a square opening in the roof into a viewing box reminiscent of a pop-top campervan, Martin had everything he needed: a microphone to communicate with the harness racing driver; controls to operate the starting gates that extended on wings along side the car; a throttle stick connected by a series of steel rods to the car’s accelerator; even a button to press in case of an emergency in which the wings won’t function.
“That overrides everything and slams them in,” Martin said in between races Sunday. “You tear everything up, but the wings close.”
The button’s nickname, he went on, starts with “Oh” and ends with another word that isn’t manure but that refers to the odorous organic waste that fairgoers try to avoid stepping in when they visit the racetrack and nearby barns at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Two days of harness racing concluded Sunday at the fair with nine races featuring close to 40 horses competing for purses ranging from $2,075 to $7,950. Winners in each race took home 50 percent of the purse, with the remainder split in descending percentages between the horses finishing in second through fifth place.
It all started with Martin, who spent most of the afternoon squeezed into a barstool-style seat in front of a makeshift desk that was home to his various controls and the day’s racing program. Behind — facing forward in the driver’s seat — was Lisa Dunn. While Dunn sat at the steering wheel, it was Martin who controlled the vehicle’s speed around the track.
The key is to find that Goldilocks midpoint — not too fast, not too slow, but just right — that allows the teams of horses and drivers to come to the starting gates together, according to Martin.
“If you’re too far back, you’re going to be in trouble because you’re going to get left. If you get there too quick, then we’ve got to walk till we get the other horses up close because you’ve got to give everybody a fair chance, you know?”
“I just try to keep it in the middle of the track,” Dunn joked from the front seat.
As the team of Dunn and Martin led a field of three in the day’s fifth race through the post parade, the grandstand announcer introduced the horses and drivers to the crowd and the teams began building up speed and moving into position behind the starting gates
As the Grand Marquis entered the grandstand straightaway and approached the starting line, the three horses came nearly even with the starting gates, beating out a steady trotting rhythm. Martin flipped a switch and the gates swung forward.
Almost immediately, the outermost horse leaped forward, quickly taking the inside position as Dunn steered toward the outside of the track and Martin eased off on the throttle. The line of three standardbred horses, with their drivers seated in the sulkies behind them, sped by as the starting judge’s vehicle came to a stop about midway through the first turn of the half mile track.
From there, it was hard to see the finish, but the results could be heard over the car’s radio: TSM Emilia T, driven by Hugh O’Neill, took first in just over 2:08.
For Martin and Dunn, it was time to get back in position to be ready for the next races. For the racers, the usual next stop after the track was a nearby hose, where the horses could get a quick shower to wash off the seat and cool down.
That’s where Koltin Noble, 19, of Canonsburg was spraying Better Than Betsel, the 3-year-old trotter he had driven in one of the days earlier’ races. Trotters, unlike pacers, run with the right front leg and rear left leg moving together and then the left front and right rear. Pacers stride with both legs on one side at the same time, then the pair on the other side.
“She raced really good,” Noble said of the filly he was washing. “She usually breaks stride, but she did not today. I think she likes this track.”
The performance was good enough to take third place in a group of five in what Noble said was a competitive field with regard to both the horses and the drivers.
“I love the thrill — there’s an adrenaline rush you get behind the gate and for the whole race,” he added, noting that it’s not just the drivers who feel the excitement.
“She likes to race,” he said of the filly. “You can feel it.”
For many at the event, harness racing at the fair is a tradition.
Standing near the entrance gate, John Foulk of Ponte Vedra, Florida, recalled his father-in-law, Harry Werling of Townville, who began racing after retiring and competed against Walter L. “Boots” Dunn for many years at the fair and elsewhere. Foulk and his wife DeAn still have Werling’s racing jacket and several of his trophies on display at their Florida home, he said, “to remind us this was a great part of our lives.”
The couple returned to the Meadville area, Foulk explained, to care for his mother-in-law, Frances Werling, who died earlier this year at the age of 104. In 2021, Frances Werling was recognized at the fair for having attended the event every year it had been held since 1946.
Having gotten a behind-the-scenes view of Harry Werling’s racing experiences left a lasting impression for Foulk.
“That whole experience of watching him after he’d retired and the thrill of having his own dream come true,” Foulk said, “it kind of gets in the blood.”
