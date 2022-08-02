Gasoline prices for the Meadville area remained steady this week while the average cost for the state fell 9.2 cents per gallon.
After five straight weeks of declines, area gas prices were stable at about $4.50 on Monday, according to GasBuddy, a tech company that specializes in gas price information.
For Pennsylvania as a whole, the average cost of a gallon of gas fell from $4.54 to $4.45, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in the state. The lowest price in the state on Monday was $3.99 per gallon while the highest was $5.64 per gallon, a difference of $1.65 per gallon.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon on Monday. The national average has plummeted 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago but stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas; however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”
Two years ago, the national average stood at $2.18 per gallon while the Pennsylvania average was $2.41 per gallon. Ten years ago, the national average was $3.52 per gallon while the state average was $3.53 per gallon.
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.85 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.97 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.50 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.39 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.24 on Peach Street.
• New Castle: Average price is $4.44 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.49 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.49 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.56 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.36 per gallon.
