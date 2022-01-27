By Julia Kemp
Special to the Tribune
Remember the days of learning about numbers, letters and self-esteem from our favorite monsters on “Sesame Street”?
Do you ever wish there were puppets that could help navigate adulthood when you’re unemployed, single and broke?
Well, you’re in luck! Just come on down to “Avenue Q,” running Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 4-20 at the Academy Theatre. It is directed by Ted Watts Jr.
And as you’ve probably heard by now, “Avenue Q” is a long way from “Sesame Street.” The critically acclaimed musical has the same perky pacing and infectious attitude as the classic children’s show, but its racy humor makes this sweet-and-sour confection a strictly grown-up treat.
The incredibly funny and smart, “R-rated puppet show” “Avenue Q” opened on Broadway in 2003. The show delighted audiences and won Best Book, Best Original Score and Best Musical, beating out “Wicked” at the 2004 Tony Awards. “Avenue Q” is considered a “breakthrough” musical and has had a long-term influence. The show excited Academy Theatre audiences back in 2015, and will continue to do so next month.
With book by Jeff Whitty and music and lyrics by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, “Avenue Q” tells the story of Princeton, a vaguely millennial, recent college grad with a seemingly useless English degree and little money except what his parents have supplied, who finds himself relegated to a rundown street, Avenue Q. He quickly meets the neighbors: young teacher Kate Monster; Internet porn addict Trekkie Monster (no relation); a closeted Republican banker named Rod; and Rod’s slacker roommate, Nicky. Also on Princeton’s block are a couple of humans: unemployed comedian Brian and his fiancee, Christmas Eve, a client-less Japanese therapist who works in a Chinese restaurant. and then there’s the superintendent, Gary Coleman — yes, that Gary Coleman.
“Avenue Q,” the not-exactly-family-friendly puppet musical — with such lesson-imparting numbers as “The Internet Is for Porn” and “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist” — is a hilariously fun musical that asks what acceptance really means and delivers important lessons about racism, prejudice, getting along, and what to do with a degree in English with no job prospects. The Academy Theatre production is lively, witty and incredibly entertaining, starring Anne Conti, Samuel Gregory, Darrel Whitney, Megan Kappel, Alex Manalo, Ben Sheedy and a special guest artist.
Love to laugh? Purchase a Comedy Combo Pass for $45, which includes a ticket to “Avenue Q” as well as a ticket to Tammy Pescatelli Live at the Academy on March 5.
For more information on times and ticket sales, contact the Academy, located at 275 Chestnut St., at (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org.
Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students) with an additional pre-sale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of any additional convenience fees.
Julia Kemp is the artistic director at The Academy Theatre.