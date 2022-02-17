Time is running out to visit Avenue Q!
The historic Academy Theatre will host three more performances to give audiences a chance to giggle, snicker, chortle, howl, and maybe even laugh at this truly unique show directed by Ted Watts Jr.
“Avenue Q” will complete its run Friday through Sunday. Winner of the Tony “Triple Crown” for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, this adult-only, puppet-centric musical is part flesh, part fur, and packed with heart.
Filled to the brim with wit, humor, a delightfully catchy score, and, of course, puppets, “Avenue Q” is a show that has quickly become a favorite for audiences in Meadville. and sure, a puppet show for adults begs the question, “huh?” but audiences have been thrilled by it.
The “adult content” the theatre’s marquee and window display warn about aren’t just in the dialogue and jokes, but the situations the puppets and monsters find themselves in: past-due bills, sleeping through work, one-night stands and searching for one’s purpose.
“Ultimately, we’re using puppets to tell a human story,” said Academy administrator Darrel Whitney.
It’s about finding a job, losing a job, learning about racism, getting an apartment, getting kicked out of your apartment, being different, falling in love, promiscuity, avoiding commitment, hangovers, internet porn, and finding one’s purpose. The inhabitants of Avenue Q — human, puppet and monster — are all going through a rough patch. Just uptown of Alphabet City, the once-low-rent neighborhood in Manhattan, includes Avenues A through D. Avenue Q is fictional and way cheaper than Avenue D, in the alley behind Sesame Street. As Princeton, the puppet protagonist says in the first song: “This is real life!”
The Academy Theatre production is lively, hilarious and incredibly entertaining, brought to life by a set that looks plucked off the grittiest Brooklyn curb, amusing animations, charming puppets and an all-star cast comprised of Anne Conti, Samuel Gregory, Darrel Whitney, Megan Kappel, Alex Manalo, Ben Sheedy and Jason Shavers.
A comedy combo pass is available for $45, which includes a ticket to “Avenue Q” as well as a ticket to Tammy Pescatelli Live at the Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St., on March 5.
Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online at theacademytheatre.org free of any additional convenience fees. Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students) with an additional pre-sale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
For more information on times and ticket sales, contact the Academy Theatre at (814) 337-8000 or visit the Academy’s website.
Julia G. Kemp is the artistic director at the Academy Theatre