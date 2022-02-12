The Crawford County Hospital Authority has approved Meadville Medical Center’s plan to refinance a portion of its debt.
The hospital authority voted 4-0 Friday to allow the hospital to borrow up to $14.25 million to refinance two separate loans totaling $15 million — an $8 million borrowing in 2018 and a $7 million borrowing in 2019.
Board members Dean Fair, Clark Hoffman, Steve Carr and Steve Kightlinger voted for the project following a public hearing at Shafer Law Firm in Meadville. There is one vacancy currently on the authority’s board.
The loans through Laurel Capital Corp. are being used for equipment as well as major capital projects at MMC’s various facilities in Meadville and Titusville.
Rene Suntay, Meadville Medical Center’s chief financial officer, said the hospital currently is paying an annual interest rate of 4.78 percent on the two borrowings.
The hospital expects to get a lower interest rate of 3.75 percent to 4 percent by refinancing the two loans now for 15 years through Laurel Capital, Suntay said.
The two loans currently cost the hospital about $93,500 a month with one of the loans having a balloon payment of $4.1 million due in December 2029.
A balloon payment is a larger-than-usual one-time payment at the end of the loan term in exchange for lower monthly payments.
“This will help smooth out the payments and reduce the interest,” Suntay said of the refinancing.
Suntay said the hospital is in good financial shape as its net operating income — the amount after all expenses are deducted — has increased year over year.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, the first half of fiscal 2021-2022, the hospital’s net income was $4 million. That’s up $1.6 million from a net income of $2.4 million for the first half of fiscal 2020-21 (Dec. 31, 2020), Suntay said.
Net income increased in the first half of the current fiscal year mainly due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, though COVID-19 case numbers currently are starting to recede to previous levels, Suntay said.
Also, the hospital has the equivalent of 134 days cash on hand, well above the 90 days equivalent required by the current loans, Suntay said.
Days cash on hand is the number of days the hospital can continue to pay its operating expenses, given the amount of cash available.
While the authority approved the refinancing plan, Crawford County Board of Commissioners also must do so. County commissioners approval is to certify it is in the public interest.
Approval from both the authority and county commissioners is required for the hospital to receive tax-exempt status for the borrowing. Neither the authority nor county will be held liable in the event of a default.
The proposal is expected to be presented to county commissioners at their work session Wednesday by John Swick, the hospital authority’s attorney.
A formal vote on the proposal is expected at the commissioners Feb. 23 meeting.