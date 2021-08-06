CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — An investigation is underway today regarding the overnight death of an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Cambridge Springs.
Guards were conducting security rounds on a housing unit this morning, when an officer discovered inmate Kiska Kronenwetter, 34, unresponsive in her cell at approximately 3:40 a.m., Michelle Overmyer, the jail’s superintendent, said.
Staff and medical personnel immediately responded to the unit, Overmyer said. Kronenwetter was pronounced dead by the emergency medical services personnel, Overmyer said.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville were notified and are conducting an investigation, in accordance with state policy, Overmyer said.
Kronenwetter’s official cause of death will be determined by the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.
Kronenwetter was serving a one-year 10-month 15-day to 10-year sentence from Jefferson County for endangering welfare of children.
She was booked into SCI Cambridge Springs as a parole violator on July 13, 2021, Overmyer said.
Kronenwetter’s next-of-kin has been notified, Overmyer said.
See Saturday's Weekender edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com for more information.