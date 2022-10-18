Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.