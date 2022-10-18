CONORD TOWNSHIP, Erie County — Pennsylvania State Police and the Erie County Coroner’s Office are investigating a one-vehicle crash on Route 77 near the border of Erie and Crawford counties.
Route 77 remains closed from Summit Road to Stewart Road in Concord Township, Erie County, due to the 10:40 a.m. crash, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
Initial emergency radio traffic indicated the crash happened in the area of 20751 Spartansburg Road/Route 77 and the vehicle was on fire.
The crash site is about 5 miles northeast of the borough of Spartanburg and about 4 miles southwest of Corry.
The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed a deputy coroner has been sent to the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
