SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a home on the west side of Conneaut Lake.
Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office have been on the scene in the 12000 block of Route 618 since about mid-afternoon.
The small home is located in Sadsbury Township, south of Conneaut Lake Park.
Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell confirmed to the Tribune at the scene that the death is considered suspicious.
Few details were being released by authorities. but Schell did confirm to the Tribune that the deceased is a woman. No age or identification has been released.
Authorities are awaiting members of the state police forensic unit as well as additional investigators to arrive before processing the scene.
