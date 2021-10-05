ROCKDALE TOWNSHIP — The identities of all three people killed in a Sunday afternoon head-on crash on Route 408 were released Monday by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Kenneth R. Anderson, 54, of Titusville and Katrina A. Wiler, 21, of Venango, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:15 p.m. crash, police said. Joshua D. Hanes, 21, of Springboro was taken to UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The crash happened on Route 408 in Rockdale Township about 4.5 miles east of Cambridge Springs.
Anderson was driving alone west on the highway when his sport utility vehicle veered into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Hanes, police said. Wiler was a passenger in Hanes’ truck, police said.
Anderson and Wiler both were killed upon impact, police said.
Anderson was wearing a seat belt. It was unknown if either Hanes or Wiler was wearing a seat belt, police said.
Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell ruled the deaths of Anderson and Wiler due to multiple blunt force trauma.
Hanes’ death at UPMC Hamot was ruled due to multiple blunt force trauma from the crash, Lyell Cook, Erie County coroner, said.
Autopsies will not be performed on the deceased, though toxicology testing will be performed, according
to both coroners.
Toxicology testing is the sampling of tissue, blood and other body fluids to identify potential toxins in the body, including prescription medication and other drugs and substances. Toxicology results aren’t expected to be known for several weeks, according to both coroners.
State police were assisted at the scene by emergency personnel from Cambridge Springs, Townville, Venango and Edinboro volunteer fire departments and Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
The crash closed Route 408 for several hours Sunday between Swamp and Greytown Hills roads and a state police accident reconstruction team was sent to the scene to assist in the investigation.