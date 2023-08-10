Meadville Public Library will host an author visit with Matthew Desmond on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
Library officials said the event promises to be an enlightening and inspiring evening, as readers get a unique opportunity to engage directly with the author and discuss his latest book, “Poverty, By America.”
Desmond is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, MacArthur Fellow and renowned sociologist whose work has shed light on the pressing issue of poverty in America. His book addresses the intricate web of factors that sustain poverty, while connecting readers to alternatives.
The virtual author visit is the culmination of the library’s Community Reading Series for the book, which has brought together readers from across the community to explore the themes and ideas in the book while fostering community engagement.
Attendees will have the chance to participate in a Q&A session where they can ask questions and gain deeper insights into the book’s narratives and the issues it raises. The event aims to foster meaningful conversations about poverty while sparking new ideas and perspectives among participants.
• More information: Visit meadvillelibrary.org/desmond, call (814) 336-1773, or follow the library on Facebook or Instagram.
