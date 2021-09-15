HARRISBURG — The state Department of Community and Economic Development used a flawed and uneven process for determining which businesses could remain open during the state’s 2020 pandemic economic shutdown, Auditor General Tim DeFoor said Tuesday.
But auditors who reviewed the state’s handling of waivers for the business closure order found no evidence that waiver decisions had been “unduly” influenced by lobbyists or other political insiders, according to DeFoor.
"This audit revealed a flawed process that provided inconsistent answers to business owners and caused confusion,” he said. “While the pandemic certainly presented some unique challenges, the process was hastily assembled on the fly, unevenly administered and should be reformed before anything like it is ever used again.”
The audit was begun by DeFoor’s predecessor, Eugene DePasquale, who, like Gov. Tom Wolf, is a Democrat. DeFoor, a Republican, won the auditor general post in November in an open race because DePasquale was term-limited and couldn’t run for election.
DePasquale had released interim findings critical of the way waiver decisions were made and DeFoor said his office’s review was conducted as a continuation of the probe begun by his predecessor and that his review hadn’t broadened the scope of the review in any way.
DeFoor said auditors determined state officials were being too subjective in determining who qualified for waivers and didn’t always provide clear explanations about why exemption requests were denied.
The audit found that the state received 42,380 requests for waivers to operate during the business closings from March to June in 2020. More than 7,000 waivers were granted.
“Roughly one-third of those requests (for waivers) came from businesses that did not need to apply for a waiver. Now, that alone is strong evidence that business owners were confused by the state’s guidance,” he said.
DeFoor said the state’s guidance about which businesses could remain open changed at least 19 times and a frequently asked questions document created to shed light on the process was changed 14 times.
Greg Moreland, state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said the audit confirms the problems many small business owners complained about while trying to determine if they could legally remain open during the pandemic closings.
“Our small businesses were decimated, and they're still trying to recover, whereas other businesses that were allowed to stay open during this entire process, haven't suffered and honestly reap the benefits,” he said. “Our small businesses are struggling, our state needs to do something to make sure that this never occurs again."
DeFoor’s audit noted the state’s limits on business operations during the pandemic closings covered more businesses than federal guidelines.
Moreland said there were few states that limited businesses as much as Pennsylvania.
“We do not have a figure as to how many businesses closed, but what we would say and what we have traditionally said is that any number that you would see in Pennsylvania is probably going to far supersede the number of businesses that closed down in other states," he said. "Maybe Michigan may have had more, but with the draconian shutdown of this state, we know that many many businesses closed, in a greater proportion than than other states."
State Rep. Brad Roae, R-Crawford County, said the General Assembly's move to end the governor's COVID disaster declaration makes it unlikely that Wolf could try to reinstate a similar shutdown.
But the auditor general's findings dovetail with what many people saw and experienced first-hand, he said.
"Locally we had a flower shop that received a waiver to stay open but a store that sells workplace personal protective equipment such as steel-toed work boots did not get a waiver," he said. "The auditor general’s audit confirms what I saw locally with unfair, inconsistent, non-transparent and long time frame decisions."
The review and its findings were “very constructive,” said Casey Smith, a spokeswoman for the Department of Community and Economic Development.
“The Wolf administration prides itself on transparency, and this audit reinforces what we have said time and time again — this situation was unprecedented and DCED is proud of the work accomplished by our team in an incredibly short time period,” she said.
Smith said state officials sifting through waiver applications were getting an average of 2,800 requests for waivers a day during the business closure period.
“Approximately 90 commonwealth employees from multiple agencies, disciplines and professional backgrounds were called upon to assist, many of whom worked around the clock to troubleshoot system issues or review waiver requests. It cannot be overstated how much this team of reviewers redefined what it means to be public servants,” she said.
“The public can be assured that every decision was made in a professional manner,” she added.
John Finnerty reports from the Harrisburg Bureau for The Meadville Tribune and other Pennsylvania newspapers owned by CNHI. Email him at jfinnerty@cnhi.com and follow him on Twitter @cnhipa.