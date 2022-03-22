HARRISBURG — The next auction of unclaimed property items from the Pennsylvania Treasury, including an 1882 $50 gold certificate, will take place online on Wednesday and Thursday.
“Our goal is always to return unclaimed property to the rightful owners,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. “But even though we have the largest working vault in the United States, we need to have auctions periodically to make room for incoming items. Every piece of unclaimed property we receive is held for at least three years while we work to connect with the rightful owner. And all auction proceeds will remain available for the owner to claim — whether that happens next month or 50 years from now.”
Auction items can be previewed at pookandpook.com.
Nearly 4,000 items will be available at the two-day auction, some combined into lots of Treasury-only items. In addition to the 1882 gold certificate, items of interest include:
• A Rolex Oyster watch with an 18-karat gold case and a stainless band.
• An 18-karat gold chain link bracelet.
• An 18 karat gold ram’s head bangle bracelet.
• A one-ounce gold bar.
• South African Krugerrands.
Treasury receives unclaimed property in accordance with Pennsylvania’s unclaimed property law, which requires that abandoned or forgotten property be turned over to Treasury after three years of dormancy.
Most of the tangible property held in Treasury’s vault comes from abandoned safe deposit boxes, with some also arriving from sources such as college dorms, nursing homes and police evidence rooms. Other unclaimed property can include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, stocks and insurance policies.