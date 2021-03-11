The defense team for a Cochranton man accused in a 2019 Crawford County double homicide finally get access to the alleged murder scene next week even though they've been the accused man's lawyers for more than a year.
Access for Jack Turner's defense team will be under limited circumstances under a court order issued Wednesday by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens.
Turner, 22, is accused by Pennsylvania State Police of fatally shooting his stepmother, Shannon Whitman, 49, and and his half brother, Darrin Whitman, 10, on Aug. 10, 2019. Police allege the killings took place during a burglary of the Whitman home in Randolph Township.
The Crawford County District Attorney's Office has filed notice that it plans to seek the death penalty in the case, if Turner is convicted at trial. No trial date has been set.
Turner's attorneys, Michael Waltman and Owen Seman, filed an emergency access motion with the court Tuesday. Stevens issued the order without having to rule on the motion as an agreement was reached during Wednesday's hearing.
However, the judge's ruling didn't come without questioning as to why the attorneys have waited until March 2021 to visit the crime scene since Waltman and Seman became Turner's defense lawyers in February 2020. They became Turner's lawyers after a previous defense attorney, Fred Hummel, withdrew from the case at that time.
"One of the first things to do is see a crime scene," Stevens said.
"It would have behooved us to do so," Waltman said. The reason to look at the scene now wasn't about time, he said, but about a layout diagram of the scene given to the defense during discovery in the case that may be different and other potential issues, but he didn't want to elaborate.
"I'm not sure about the 'We don't want to share' answer," Stevens said. "It isn't going to cut it."
Andrew Natalo, an assistant Crawford County district attorney, opposed the action, saying the home's owner, Scott Whitman, had objected. Scott is the husband of Shannon Whitman and father of Darrin Whitman.
Natalo said 445 photographs of the alleged crime scene, along with two videos of the home's interior, had been turned over to the defense. Also, the home had changed since the alleged crime took place with new furniture and carpeting and other work in preparation for the house to be sold, he said.
Scott Whitman was in attendance at Wednesday's hearing. Stevens had the courtroom cleared for a brief interview with him about a potential solution. Whitman was interviewed by Stevens for about seven minutes before attorneys for both sides were recalled to the courtroom by the judge for a review of the possible solution.
Public access to the hearing resumed after a total of 15 minutes.
Under Stevens' order, access to the home is granted for Monday, but Turner's defense attorneys and the DA's office must mutually agree upon the time. If no agreement is reached, access is at 2 p.m. and must be finished by 4 p.m., according to the order.
Only Waltman, Seman, their designated investigator and one designated assistant may enter the home; they may not open any doors, cabinets or other property within the home, nor disturb any personal property within the home, according to the order. The defense team also may walk the property.
According to the order, Whitman won't be present at his own request, but Colin O'Shea, the county's victim witness coordinator, will represent him during the access. There also must be a sign-in log to be filled out by all parties and filed with the court, the order said.
