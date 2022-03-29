EAST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Sunday afternoon fire featured the explosion of a 55-gallon drum containing fuel, but no one was hurt in the blaze that destroyed much of an Atlantic-area business, according to firefighters from Fallowfield Volunteer Fire Department.
Fallowfield firefighter Adam Courtney said the drum, which was among welding equipment and supplies in the rear half of the building at 3624 Leach Road, contained a form of kerosene.
“It was like gasoline exploding,” Courtney said. “A whole bunch of flames came out.”
Much of the rear half of the structure, located about 1.5 miles east of Atlantic, was fully involved as firefighters arrived shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to Courtney. Crews spent about four hours extinguishing the fire and making the scene safe.
Heavy smoke was blowing out of a garage door and from the roof over the rear half of a building approximately 80 feet long and 32 feet wide, Courtney said. The front half of the structure was home to what he described as an Amish general store.
The fire was accidental in nature, according to Courtney, and appeared to have started when a spark from the fireplace in the rear section of the building ignited kerosene located nearby.
Volunteer fire departments from Conneaut Lake, Summit, Greenwood, Jamestown, Hempfield, Greenville and Sheakleyville assisted at the scene, according to Courtney, as did Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service.
“The guys did great,” Chief Bob McCartney said after the department had returned to service at around 9 p.m.