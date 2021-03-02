GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A Sunday afternoon fire at an “igloo”-style home east of Atlantic was accidental in origin, according to Chief Hank Piatt of Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire at 14778 H Road initially had been considered suspicious because electrical service to the two-story home had been discontinued last week after the death of the owner.
“I know that the rumor mill was flying around town last night that we had an arsonist running around, and we do not,” Piatt said Monday.
Piatt met the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal at the scene Monday, but the precise source of the fire could not be identified. The likely source, however, was traced to a variety of battery-powered equipment stored in a part of the living room adjacent to the kitchen.
The home was one of dozens of homes of similar construction that were originally part of the World War II-era Keystone Ordnance Works, according to Piatt. The homes feature low concrete barriers forming part of the walls on three sides with earth filled in around and to the top of the concrete. Additional living space was later added above the first floor in many cases.