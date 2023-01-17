HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — A policy that prohibits materials with explicit depictions of sexual acts proved so controversial during a PENNCREST School Board meeting last week that more than 30 minutes of board discussion of the proposal focused largely on the addition of two footnotes.
Much less controversial was another policy revision that appears to specify that biological sex as determined at birth will be used in allowing student participation on district athletic teams.
The library policy was approved by a 5-3 vote, the interscholastic athletics policy was approved a part of a group of six policy revisions by a vote of 7-1. Board member Theresa Croll opposed the policy. Board member Jeff Brooks was absent from the meeting.
The revision to the district’s policy on interscholastic athletics adds just three words: “biological (at birth).”
“It shall be the policy of the Board,” the revised policy states, “to offer opportunities for participation in interscholastic athletic programs to biological (at birth) male and female students on as equal a basis as is practicable and without discrimination, in accordance with law and regulations.”
Immediately following the Thursday meeting when the policy was amended, Superintendent Tim Glasspool was reluctant to explain the meaning of the addition.
“I thought it was very clear in the policy what the intent was,” he said.
It was also clear that board members supporting the policy interpreted it as banning trans athletes from competing on athletic teams consistent with their gender identity, he acknowledged.
“It looks that way,” Glasspool said.
As for the actual impact of the newly revised policy, there likely won’t be any, at least in the short term, according to the superintendent. Glasspool has previously told The Meadville Tribune that he is not aware of any transgender athletes participating with district teams.
“To my knowledge there is no impact to our current programs,” he said.
Approved with the changes to the athletics policy were extensive additions to the rules on extracurricular clubs and updates to the policies on noncurricular activities, student fundraising, student activity funds, and nonschool organizations that seek to distribute or post written materials at schools. Like the policy revisions on library materials and interscholastic athletics, the policies had all been revised last summer with unanimous board approval.
The changes to the policy on extracurricular activities spell out a more formal process for the formation of school clubs with increased board oversight. Under the new rules, at least three students must submit a form indicating their desire to form a new club. The form is reviewed by the relevant principal and the superintendent before being voted on by the board. Prior to board approval, students must also submit a constitution or bylaws for the club. Following board approval, club members must record minutes at every meeting. The minutes “shall be available upon request by the Board and other authorized personnel or the public through Right To Know law,” according to the revised policy.
The content of the policies on interscholastic athletics, extracurricular activities and other areas was not the focus of the six minutes the board spent in discussion before voting on this first group of revisions. Instead, it was the logistics of the approval process that provoked some concern.
Croll’s objection centered on whether the policies should have been reviewed by the district’s lawyer prior to board approval.
“Not that I necessarily disapprove of some of the changes made, but they weren’t reviewed,” Croll said prior to the vote. “So while I may approve of maybe some of these, I can’t support moving forward on this. We need to push this to our attorney to have him look at these. That is the right thing to do.”
Other board members, however, felt comfortable moving forward.
David Valesky, who chairs the policy committee that reviewed the policies in May and again in December, followed Croll’s comments by defending the proposed changes. Even as he dismissed the likelihood that the cash-strapped district ight face legal challenges as a result of the policy changes, he seemed to invite the possibility.
“Everything here, I completely believe, is solid content,” Valesky said. “We’re standing for truth, we’re not going wait for the big guy to fight our battles. We’re going to fight for them now. And we’re going to teach that to the young — that we don’t wait for someone with more money to come along and fight our battles because that’s not going to happen. We need to stand up and we need to be the district to fight this all the way.”
What the district’s next moves regarding the policy changes look like remains to be determined.
“We will administer the policies that the board passes within the context of the law,” Glasspool said after the meeting. “There is no action that we need to take to my knowledge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.