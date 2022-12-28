The region’s worst train disaster will be the focus of a documentary that premieres on WQLN on Thursday.
“Engineering Tragedy: The Ashtabula Train Disaster” airs at 8 p.m. on the 146th anniversary of the crash that claimed the lives of more than 90 people, making it the deadliest crash of the 19th century in the U.S., and still one of the country’s worst.
Attentive viewers may be able to spot several locals among the extras portraying crash victims, rescuers, reporters and others in the two-hour film. Carl and Vanessa Timko of Meadville and Nate Clark Jr. of Greenville participated in multiple days of filming since production began in 2018. All three are members of French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society, which operates the Meadville Railroad Depot museum and community center.
Carl Timko said none of the three had much experience acting, but were drawn to the project by their interest in railroad history.
“Oh boy, was it fun,” he said of the filmmaking process. “They did their best to make it real.”
When it occurred during the nation’s centennial, the Ashtabula, Ohio, disaster on Dec. 29, 1876, was the deadliest train crash in U.S. history. It also proved the most notorious due to the bridge failure that caused the incident.
The crash occurred during a raging blizzard as the luxurious Pacific Express, Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Railway train No. 5, made its way from Buffalo to Chicago with two engines pulling 11 additional cars, including the “Yokohama” drawing room car and various sleeper cars, according to the website devoted to the documentary, engineeringtragedy.com.
As the train passed through Ashtabula, it crossed an all-iron bridge over the Ashtabula River. The truss-style bridge was modeled on a design that typically used wooden bracing, but in this case the construction was entirely iron.
The 154-foot long bridge collapsed, sending all but the lead engine plummeting 70 feet into the gorge below. More than 90 passengers and crew members died in the crash and the raging fires that soon followed. Nearly 50 of the dead couldn’t be identified.
Channel 54 is Erie’s PBS station.
