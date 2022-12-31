By Bill Wisniewski
Here we are, in the post-Christmas blues. The weather is still cold, and likely will be so for quite a while. The excitement of getting and giving gifts is over. We are back to the usual routine of life again, as if nothing happened, and it can all seem to be an overwhelming letdown. It can leave us with the question, “What’s it all about?” That’s an understandable and even expected response to the situation if the gifts, glitter and lights are where the focus is.
However, there is another gift that may have been missed in all the busyness that can make all the difference. That gift is the one that God himself sent to us many, many years ago. It is the gift of his Son, the Lord Jesus, who was first seen as a baby resting in a manger in Bethlehem. Most people of his time didn’t realize the significance of that birth but a few understood where his story was heading. His humble birth was not the main event. It was simply a necessary beginning. After 30 years of nearly total obscurity Jesus came out in a public ministry to prepare the way to fulfill his mission. His mission was not to teach, though he was a master at it. It was not to heal the sick, though he was able to heal everyone who came to him. It was not to overthrow the Roman empire, though he easily could have done so.
He came to free us from something much more oppressive than political tyranny, disease or ignorance. He came to free us from the penalty and the power of sin. Sin is any disobedience to God and rebellion against him that is quite often evidenced simply by an apathy toward God. It rears its ugly head in many forms. Sin is typically thought of as ungodly wild living. It can also be expressed by someone who is very religious who thinks that their religious activity and involvement will earn them points toward heaven. That thinking becomes a form of idolatry when hope and trust are based on one’s church or in themselves, rather than in the Lord Jesus and in him alone. The Bible shows our universal human condition when it says that “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Yet in spite of humanity’s lack of love for God he showed his love for us. He sent his Son not to stay as a baby but as a man who would give his life for sinners on the cross. It didn’t end there. He rose from the grave just as he said he would. He has gone back to heaven. One day he will return showing himself to be unquestionably the Lord of all. That day will be too late to turn to him. Now is the time, today is the day of salvation. What Jesus offers is not just a slight improvement on our future. Without trusting him as our Savior personally, we will find the hell we deserve to be as eternally bad as heaven is good.
By faith in Jesus and in him alone and in his death and resurrection, you can have eternal life. That, along with forgiveness of your sins, peace with God, power to resist sin, and the ultimate significance of Christmas that is meaningful all year long.
Bill Wisniewski is pastor of Wadsworth Avenue Evangelical Church in Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.