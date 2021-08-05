WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair doesn't have any leeway with its finances this year, according to officials.
"It's going to be very tight this year — and next year," said Kathleen Klink, Crawford County Fair Board treasurer.
The board still is in process of developing a formal budget for the 2021 fair. A formal budget is part of a memorandum of understanding approved last year by the board and the Crawford County Board of Commissioners.
The Crawford County Fair Board, which runs the eight-day fair each August, operates separately as a self-sustaining entity.
The fair doesn't pay rent to the county for its use of the county-owned fairgrounds. It relies on admission and vendor fees, sponsorships, and ticket sales for grandstand entertainment like concerts to make money.
In April, county commissioners and the fair board agreed to waive the fair’s $5 daily admission fee for this year because there are no concerts or amusement rides due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners agreed to have the county pay for the food vendor fees for those businesses based in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Venango and Mercer counties to attract them to the fair. The amount the county would pay was estimated at about $30,000.
But, at a special public meeting Tuesday night at the fairgrounds, the fair board said a number of food vendors indicated they are having trouble attracting workers and may not come. In addition, a number of commercial and retail vendors said they may bow out due to a lack of product to put on display because of the pandemic.
At the meeting, Klink presented a preliminary financial report that put known expenses for the upcoming fair at $88,700.
Almost all of that total, $86,000, is the cost of grandstand entertainment such as two days of truck pulls, a six-horse hitch show, a drag racing event, two demolition derbies and fireworks.
However, other fair expenses already are in excess of $203,000, according to figures Klink provided to the Tribune. Those expenses include $70,000 for security; $52,000 for fair entry premiums; $21,600 for animal stall rentals; $18,000 for sound for grandstand entertainment; and $9,500 for portable toilet rental and service.
The pending expenses also don't include the cost for judges of various fair categories and shows.
Altogether, it's roughly more than $290,000 in expenses while the fair has about $300,000 in cash between its checking and savings accounts, according to Klink.
"We really appreciate all our volunteers and sponsors who donate time, sweat and-or money," she said. "We have free admission this year and that's great, but it's handicapping us with making money" to sustain the fair.
The expenses cost about $45,000 each day of the fair, according to Klink.
"We're going to need sellout crowds at the truck pulls and demolition derbies," she said.
Fair President Dean Maynard agreed the finances are a concern.
"It's been tight and it will be tight," he said. "We're going to have to find ways to raise our revenues," he added, though he didn't elaborate on what that could entail.
The Crawford County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 21 through 28 at the fairgrounds just outside of Meadville in West Mead Township.
