With electric bicycles, or e-bikes, gaining in popularity, new rules are being set up for them to be used on public lands.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has set up guidelines allowing the use of Class 1 e-bikes on DCNR lands such as Pymatuning State Park and Presque Isle State Park as well as state forest lands. The guidelines went into effect in December.
Class 1 e-bikes are limited to a top speed of 20 miles per hour, and the electric motor works only when the rider is pedaling.
There are two other classes of e-bikes, but they’re not allowed on state lands. Class 2 e-bikes are pedal-assist or throttle with a motor providing assistance all the way up to 20 mph. Class 3 e-bikes are pedal assist only, but the motor provides assistance all the way up to 28 mph.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service is proposing to allow the use of Class 1 e-bikes on the Allegheny National Forest’s 35-mile long Jakes Rocks trail system, which currently doesn’t allow e-bikes.
Tom Kennedy of Meadville has been a big fan of e-bikes for the past two years. An avid runner, he bought an e-bike after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down public use of the running track at Meadville Area Senior High in early 2020.
Kennedy, who also is a mountain biker, decided to get a Class 1 e-bike for a few reasons, one of which was injury. He was suffering from quadricep tendonitis in his legs.
“It was from pedaling too hard,” he said of riding his mountain bike. “I’d ride one day, but would have to take two days off because of overuse (of the muscles).”
The Class 1 e-bike allows him to enjoy mountain biking longer without wearing him out, now that he’s a little bit older.
“Mountain bikers like to go down hill, but to ride back up to go down hill again isn’t so fun,” he said with a chuckle. “With an e-bike, it’s fun because the motor helps out.”
Kennedy likes to mountain bike in the summer at Mt. Pleasant Ski Resort near Edinboro which has a mountain bike trail.
“Before, with (just) a regular mountain bike I could do it twice (in a day), but with the e-bike, I can spend the day there,” he said.
Kennedy is glad to see DCNR allowing the Class 1 e-bikes in state parks.
“With a regular mountain bike you have to be careful how far out you go — because you have to get back,” he said. “With an e-bike you don’t have to worry about getting back.”
Kennedy estimates he can ride 40 to 60 miles on a single battery charge — depending on the trail terrain and the motor’s use.
In December, DCNR released guidelines allowing the use of Class 1 e-bikes on trails already open to traditional bicycles on DCNR lands.
The new guidelines are consistent with the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code.
Under the guidelines, the e-bikes must:
• Weigh no more than 100 pounds;
• Not exceed 20 miles-per-hour using the motor;
• Have motors that do not exceed 750 watts; and
• Have fully functional, operable pedals.
Pymatuning State Park hasn’t had any problems with e-bikes, according to Dan Bickel, the park’s operations manager.
“We’ve not had any issues with the Spillway Trail or at the campgrounds,” he said. “We’ve seen an uptick in their use. I see it as a positive thing.”
Ironically, the park’s rangers did have an all-electric vehicle-related incident back in July near the park’s entrance off Route 322, Bickel said. An electric bike and an electric car collided and the park’s ranger arrived to investigate riding an electric motorcycle.
“We just want to encourage everybody to wear a helmet, have adequate lighting, and ride at the speed limits along the trails,” he said, noting that’s true for both traditional and e-bike riders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.