Meadville Council on the Arts will present the play "The Last Five Years" this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Gardner Theater at the Meadville Market House.
Austin Blair and Maribeth McCarthy will star in the play, which presents the story of a couple — Jamie and Cathy — who have been together for five years. The play is presented in a non-linear format, with Cathy's story being told starting at the end of the relationship while Jamie's starts near beginning of the relationship, just after their first date. The show moves in reverse from Cathy's perspective while going forward with Jamie's, meeting once in the middle, on their wedding date.
The production is directed by Marie Loose and with musical direction from Maribeth Miltner Davis and Tim Solomon.
Showings will occur at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended.
• To reserve tickets: Call (814) 336-5051 or email MeadvilleartsCouncil@gmail.com.