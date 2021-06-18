COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Junior Fair Board is sponsoring the Second Chalk Walk on the Green Ways Walking Trail around Lions Park in Cochranton for the Fourth of July weekend. The theme is “What can you see at the Cochranton Community Fair?”
Chalk drawing artists are invited to register now for 15 feet or 30 feet section by calling Peggy Massung at (814) 425-2207. Please leave a message with your name and contact number.
This is a family-oriented activity observing all instructions provided through the state according to our county in accordance to pandemic guidelines or the current guidelines. There are limited spaces at this “bring your own chalk” event.
Drawing may begin June 28 through July 1 at your convenience. Your area will be assigned at random. You will receive the number of your area on the trail from a return call after registering. Drawing may be accomplished any day of the week weather permitting during the time frame. They are to be finished at the end of July 1 for viewing in its entirety during the July 4 holiday or until they are washed away.