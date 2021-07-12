Kasia Maroney says she blends artistry with chemistry in her work conserving and restoring art.
"It's more science than art," she said. "It's how the material will respond to treatment."
An art conservationist and restorationist for 22 years, Maroney, of Trumansburg, New York, was in Meadville last week carefully working to restore marble statues outside St. Brigid Church.
The statues of the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and Mary of Clopas in front of Jesus on the cross are part of a World War II-era memorial at the church.
The statuary was showing signs of age after more than 75 years of constant exposure to northwestern Pennsylvania's climate. The statues had developed small cracks and some small portions of marble had chipped away over time.
St. Brigid Altar Rosary Society first contacted Sunset Memorials of Cochranton about a restoration; that business, in turn, found Maroney, according to Theresa Amato, the society's treasurer. The restoration has cost a little more than $3,000, Amato said.
The society is an organization of female parishioners who voluntarily perform certain functions and hold church fundraisers to maintain a church’s sanctuary.
"They're in good shape, but they're out in the elements constantly," Maroney said of the statues.
One problem is rain as "every rain is a little acidic," she explained.
Even the smallest amount of acidity in raindrops causes the marble to breakdown over a long period of time. The acidity reacts with the marble, which is made of calcium carbonate, causing it to dissolve, according to Maroney.
"The freeze-thaw cycle is the worst, though," she said. "Water can get down into the cracks, causing expansion and contraction just like on a road."
Maroney spent about three days at the church slowly working on the restoration.
Her first careful move was to clear away previous patching on the statues that now had failed. Then she meticulously cleaned the minute cracks in the marble stone.
Next, with surgeon-like precision where needed, Maroney used a syringe filled with potassium silicate to fill the cracks of the marble. It forms a durable chemical bond with marble.
"It acts like liquid stone to fill in spaces," she said.
She also used a grist of limestone to help restore the nose on one of the statues. The limestone grist is used as it is close to the strength of marble, but not as strong, she said. If a stronger restoration material was used, it could pull on the marble over time and cause damage.
The key to restoration is to match work of the original artist to hide the fact that repairs have been made, Maroney said.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.