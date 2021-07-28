LINESVILLE — Now in its 30th year, the French Creek Archaeological Society's Artifact and Relic Show returns to Saint Philips Catholic Church Social Hall in Linesville on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost is a $4 donation per person, or free for kids 12 and younger (please bring exact amount).
The event features displays and items for sale including Indian artifacts, fossils, historical Items, minerals, jewelry, display cases and flint knapping supplies.
There also will be knapping and spear throwing demonstrations, and you can take you artifacts, fossils and minerals for identification.
The church is located at 401 S. Mercer St.
• More information: Call John Sites at (814) 398-8212.