The First Friday Art Walk taking place in downtown Meadville this evening will gather hundreds of works by dozens of artists. The art ranges from products of the area’s talented children to works by artists of national renown.
All of it will be on display at a dozen businesses within a radius of a few blocks on Chestnut and Market streets and Park Avenue. Like the artwork, the businesses involved are varied in both type and size.
“I’ve got 96 square feet. I do all my work in this little wee spot. I’m going to start branding myself — I am going to do this big-time: I am the smallest small business in Meadville,” Nancy Asmus joked on Thursday as she sat close by her sewing machine in the 8-by-12 foot space she occupies in the main room of the Market House. “I challenge anyone to be smaller than me.”
The area of Nancy’s Under the Steps — the name of Asmus’ applique business refers to her original tiny location in the former Shops @ the Bank — may not offer much opportunity for stretching out, but it’s perfect for chatting. Asmus expects tonight’s event to offer plenty of opportunities for the latter.
“For this art walk, people will be coming in, sitting down and talking with me,” she said, flipping through prints of her fabric murals that she held on her lap. “I love it when people pick my brains and say, ‘Oh, what kind of fabric do you use? What kind of frame do you use?’”
The chance to connect with artists, take in their works and kick off the weekend with some sunset shopping proved alluring in the past, according to Heather Fish, president of Meadville Independent Business Alliance, which organizes the event.
“Last year it was bustling downtown,” said Fish, who on Thursday was behind the counter of Hatch Hollow, her Chestnut Street store. “We really didn’t know what to expect since it was the first year Meadville had had an art walk in a while, but people were really excited to support local artists and just to get out downtown in June.”
Adding to the traffic is the overlap with Allegheny College’s reunion weekend. For the second year in a row, Fish’s store will host an alumni show with works by a dozen artists who graduated over the course of more than 50 years.
This year’s event broadens the scope of art on display, Fish said, with the usual paintings and drawings joined by ceramics, pysanky eggs, jewelry, hand-painted clothing and a live music performance at one location.
Also broad is the age range of the artists represented. Works by clients of Active Aging Inc., Crawford County’s provider of services for residents over 60, will be on display at The Woolen Mill. Around the block at Hello Sunshine Boutique — the children’s clothing store that is a new participant in the art walk and one of downtown’s newest shops — will team with Vision Source Meadville to put on a display of art from local youths, with prizes for the best submissions.
“We’ve been really, really impressed,” said Michelle Orndorff, practice manager at Vision Source. “We expected drawings and paintings, but we’ve been really surprised to see the kiddos have been incredibly creative. Everybody should definitely stop by to see what they’ve done.”
The event allows Vision Source to connect with other independent businesses, Orndorff said, in a way that the eye care facility’s hours and South Main Street location doesn’t always allow.
“We can join up with them and be supportive,” Orndorff said, “so that we can show camaraderie between local independent businesses.”
History will also be on display at several of the First Friday Art Walk stops.
For Asmus, one of just six Roycroft Artisans working in fabric and fiber, that history often takes the form of the city’s landmarks. One of her most recent works is her fourth depiction of the Market House. The various perspectives trace much of the building’s history, including a view based on a 1909 postcard, an applique interpretation of a 1988 painting by Meadville artist Alfonso Fugagli and a 2020 original that marked the building’s 150th anniversary.
The lessons learned from such work are meant to be shared, according to Asmus, and events like the Art Walk offer that opportunity.
“It’s meant to be shared,” she said. “I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, I can’t tell you, it’s my secret.’ What my secret is, is over 40 years of sewing — and making a lot of mistakes.”
