Crawford County Prothonotary Emmy Arnett has announced her candidacy for reelection to the post.
Arnett is seeking the Republican Party nomination in the May 16 primary.
The prothonotary serves as the elected chief clerk of the civil division of the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
In announcing her candidacy, Arnett pointed to her experience working with the court system for more than 26 years. She first was an adult probation/parole officer with the county. She was elected prothonotary in 2007, and first took office in 2008. She is seeking her fifth term.
Arnett said that under her leadership, she:
• Spearheaded the renovation and modernization of the circa 1954 prothonotary’s office including all space planning involving layout, circulation, filing, access and customer interface.
• Led and directed the introduction and execution of the Teleosoft software which has saved hundreds of thousands of dollars while affording the general public free access to public domain documents.
• Tackled the digitization of approximately 800 civil court docket books, some dating back to 1800. It preserves and protects historical civil court documentation. It also vastly increases retrieval efficiency coupled with implementing contemporary standards for public sector documentation.
• Provided fiscal leadership with the prothonotary’s annual budget experiencing a very minimal single line-item increases in 16 years, beyond employee salaries and benefit.
“Leading by example, I create and foster an environment where management and staff engage in a timely and efficient manner to secure every filing in an organized format; and ensure that funds paid into the prothonotary office by the public are handled in a secure and safe manner,” Arnett said. “My staff and I have accomplished these things in an efficient and friendly manner with the commitment to serve the public as the primary goal.”
A 1996 graduate of Penn State Behrend, Arnett also was an athlete at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. In 2000, she was featured in Sports Illustrated for Women, ranked as a top athlete in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.
“My life has been a testimony to hard work and dedication which I will continue to bring to the prothonotary’s office,” Arnett said.
