The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat improvement projects, beginning Dec. 27.
Visitors may drop off live Christmas trees until Jan. 17 to the Woodcock Creek Lake overlook area, located directly across from Siverling Road. Signs will be in place to help guide tree drop-offs.
The project office location address is 22079 State Highway 198, Saegertown.
Donations must be free of decorations and non-biodegradable materials. Artificial trees will not be accepted.
Trees will be used for structural fish habitat improvement projects. When anchored to the bottom of a body of water, evergreen trees promote ideal habitats for attracting and holding a variety of fish and other aquatic life, officials said. Last year, almost 60 donated trees were placed throughout the lake by project staff.
The decaying woody debris provides food resources necessary for aquatic macroinvertebrates to thrive, thus attracting insects favoring smaller fish species such as yellow perch, rock bass and bluegill.
With smaller prey fish present and hiding amongst the tree limbs, larger predatory fish species, such as smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, walleye and muskellunge, will also frequent the structure, promoting great fishing opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.