PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is partnering with the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority for a major wastewater management improvement.
The $4.3 million project will build a grit chamber along Spring Garden Run on the Allegheny River below the North Shore section of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail of Pittsburgh.
The project will capture unwanted grit and solids that gets into the sanitary sewer system from Spring Garden Run. It will have three cells separated by baffles and water will pass through the chamber, allowing solids to settle at the bottom.
When completed next year, the grit chamber will act as a filter to reduce scour and potential blockages that increase overflow risks during excessive rainfall. It also will prevent unwanted solid material from reaching the wastewater treatment facility, which could damage components.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania which includes Woodcock Creek Lake as well as northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland and southwestern New York.
