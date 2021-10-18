By Sean P. Ray
Meadville Tribune
Eight years ago, young Makenna Mase helped in the delivery of a newborn calf at her family farm in Cochranton. Little did she know at the time that calf would help her become one of the best in the world at something.
The now 13-year-old Makenna took the Reserve Grand Champion Youth title at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin this year. Makenna was competing with her cow Love in a competition which involves thousands of cows from across the world.
"I think it's really unbelievable because we've grown so much from what we started with," Makenna said of her victory.
Makenna and Love have had a long connection. According to Makenna's mother, Maggie, the girl "pretty much just claimed" Love as her own.
Makenna started competing at cow shows from a very young age, with Love being her frequent partner-in-crime. Of the roughly 25-head herd on her family's 40-acre farm, Love is the cow Makenna feels most attached, though she does a lot of work with the other cows as well.
"Makenna is very into it," Maggie said. "She does a lot of work on the farm, from feeding to helping clean things."
The World Dairy Expo is open to all competitors, and this isn't even the first time Makenna and Love have attended. The pair previously competed five years ago, and the Mase family went again in 2019, though with a different cow.
The Reserve Grand Champion Youth title, however, is the highest position Makenna has ever earned in all her years of competing.
Attending the expo is a very different feel than more local or state-level shows. Maggie said people from Argentina and Brazil spoke to Makenna about Love, while the high-level of competition was fairly overwhelming for the 13-year-old.
"I was speechless to see the cows that go in there for Supreme," Makenna said, referring the highest title possible to win. "It's crazy to think I was there and I was reserve to a cow that went out there."
The victory was an unexpected one for Makenna's parents.
"We're always hopeful when you go out there, but we were really surprised and happy with how well she was able to do with a cow that means so much to her," Maggie said.
The competition life has had its effect on Love. Makenna first began showing the brown Swiss cow when the animal was only a few months old. At 8 years old, Love is now considered a fairly old member of her breed.
"She's a very, how do I say it, stubborn cow," Makenna said. "She is almost bossy to the other ones, I feel like."
Maggie said Love has been known to steal hay from others, and acts as a sort of "grandma" to other members of her herd. She also enjoys being pampered and being social.
When it comes to competitions and interacting with people, however, Makenna said Love is "very nice to work with." She called Love one of her favorite cows, and she hopes to have her bear a heifer.
It is the cows and seeing how they develop over the years that Makenna most enjoys about competing.
"I love seeing them come from being just a day old, just being born, to being old and coming to all these cow shows and seeing them grow," she said.
While Makenna and Love's win is certainly a major achievement, they couldn't have accomplished it on their own. She said she's very thankful to family friends Brian and Traci Neely, who help out the Mase family in many ways and assisted in getting Love out to the expo to compete.
In addition to show cows, Makenna is a softball and basketball player. She hopes to continue showing cows in the future, possibly returning to the World Dairy Expo.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.