Two Crawford County residents and three others from northwestern Pennsylvania have been identified by the Pennsylvania Lottery as winners of nearly $2.3 million in major prizes from the lottery during the first half of 2021.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the prize-winning tickets are subject to a total of 27.07 percent in taxes — 24 percent federal tax and 3.07 percent state personal income tax. The federal and state taxes are based on the entire prize amount.
Dale Keyes of Titusville won $500,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket — Win Win Win, a $10 game with 10 top prizes of $500,000 each. Keyes, who purchased the winning ticket at a Kwik Fill convenience store in Titusville, filed a claim for his winnings March 24. The $500,000 prize had $120,000 deducted in federal taxes and $15,350 in state taxes, for a net prize of $364,650.
Judith Taylor of Titusville was the winner of a $150,000 prize in the Jan. 23 drawing of the Powerball game. Taylor, who purchased her prize-winning ticket at the Giant Eagle grocery store in Titusville, filed a claim for her winnings on March 9. The $150,000 prize had $36,000 deducted in federal taxes and $4,605 in state taxes, for a net prize of $109,395.
There were other big winner claims in both Erie and Mercer counties.
The most recent big winner was Thomas Dash of Fairview, who had the $545,089 jackpot winning ticket of the May 12 drawing of the Cash 5 with Quick Cash.
Dash, who purchased the winning ticket at the Giant Eagle in Fairview, filed a claim for his winnings May 24.The $545,089 prize had $130,821.36 deducted in federal taxes and $16,734,23 deducted in state taxes, for a net prize of $397,533.41.
Joseph Enders of Erie had a $1 million winning ticket in the Millionaire Raffle drawing of Jan. 1. Enders, who purchased the winning ticket at the Get Go convenience store on Peach Street in Erie, filed a claim for his winnings Feb. 11. The $1 million prize had $240,000 deducted in federal taxes and $30,700 deducted in state taxes, for a net prize of $729,300.
Amanda Rosenberg of Sharpsville had a $100,000 winning ticket in that same Millionaire Raffle drawing of Jan. 1. Rosenberg, who bought her winning ticket at the Sheetz convenience store in Hermitage, filed a claim for her winnings on May 11. The $100,000 prize had $24,000 deducted in federal taxes and $3,070 deducted in state taxes, for a net prize of $72,930.
